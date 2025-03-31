Corcept Therapeutics's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Corcept Therapeutics. Our analysis of options history for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) revealed 38 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $282,776, and 34 were calls, valued at $3,592,834.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $110.0 for Corcept Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Corcept Therapeutics's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Corcept Therapeutics's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

Corcept Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $22.9 $20.2 $20.6 $95.00 $412.0K 0 201 CORT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $34.3 $31.3 $32.7 $90.00 $317.1K 726 200 CORT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $32.5 $31.5 $31.5 $90.00 $315.0K 726 300 CORT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.7 $28.3 $28.3 $90.00 $283.0K 726 100 CORT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.3 $22.0 $22.32 $100.00 $220.6K 91 40

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of medications that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and neuropsychiatric disorders by modulating the effect of the hormone cortisol. The company's compounds are being evaluated in clinical trials as potential treatments for a variety of serious disorders - hypercortisolism, advanced ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, ALS, and MASH.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Corcept Therapeutics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Corcept Therapeutics

With a trading volume of 8,640,882, the price of CORT is up by 85.93%, reaching $101.57.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Corcept Therapeutics

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $150.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for Corcept Therapeutics, targeting a price of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Corcept Therapeutics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for CORT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

