Corcept Therapeutics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $40.5, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Observing a 1.25% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $40.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Corcept Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $42.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $38.00 -

All You Need to Know About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of medications that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and neuropsychiatric disorders by modulating the effect of the hormone cortisol.

Financial Insights: Corcept Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Corcept Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 38.95% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Corcept Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.74% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corcept Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Corcept Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

