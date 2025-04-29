Corcept Therapeutics to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of Corcept Therapeutics’ CORT sole-marketed drug, Korlym (mifepristone), which is approved for treating Cushing's syndrome or endogenous hypercortisolism, when the company reports first-quarter 2025 results on May 5, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $177.97 million, while the same for earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar).

Factors to Note Ahead of CORT's Q1 Results

Corcept’s top line solely comprises product sales from Korlym.

Korlym sales increased year over year in the last reported quarter, driven by continued strong demand, a trend most likely to have continued in the first quarter.

Corcept has been making good progress with its lead pipeline candidate, relacorilant.

The company has been developing relacorilant for treating patients with Cushing’s syndrome. In December 2024, CORT submitted a new drug application (NDA) for relacorilant to the FDA for the same.

In March 2025, the FDA accepted the NDA and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of Dec. 30, 2025.

Corcept is also evaluating relacorilant in combination studies for treating different types of cancer indications.

The phase III ROSELLA study, which evaluated relacorilant, in combination with nab-paclitaxel for treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, met its primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival (PFS).

Corcept plans to submit a new drug application in the United States in the third quarter of 2025, while a marketing authorization application in Europe is likely to be filed shortly thereafter. Investors will be keen to get more updates on the same during the upcoming earnings call.

Activities related to label expansion studies and other development activities might have escalated operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Surprise History

Corcept has a mixed history of earnings surprises. The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 20.08%. In the last reported quarter, CORT delivered a negative earnings surprise of 29.73%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Corcept this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Corcept has an Earnings ESP of -9.09% as the Most Accurate Estimate currently stands at 15 cents per share and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 17 cents per share.

Zacks Rank: CORT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

