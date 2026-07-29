Corcept Therapeutics Q2 Profit Rises; Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter, as revenues increased over 30%, reflecting strong sales of Cushing's syndrome treatments and the launch of Lifyorli. The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance.

Net income for the quarter rose to $43.0 million or $0.36 per share from $35.1 million or $0.29 per share last year.

Second-quarter revenue increased 32% to $256.1 million from $194.4 million a year earlier. Revenue included $208.6 million from Korlym and its authorized generic, along with $47.6 million from Lifyorli, which was launched following its FDA approval in March 2026.

Corcept raised its 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion from its previous outlook of $950 million to $1.050 billion, citing continued strength in its oncology and Cushing's syndrome businesses.

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