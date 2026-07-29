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Corcept Therapeutics Q2 Profit Rises; Raises FY26 Outlook

July 29, 2026 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter, as revenues increased over 30%, reflecting strong sales of Cushing's syndrome treatments and the launch of Lifyorli. The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance.

Net income for the quarter rose to $43.0 million or $0.36 per share from $35.1 million or $0.29 per share last year.

Second-quarter revenue increased 32% to $256.1 million from $194.4 million a year earlier. Revenue included $208.6 million from Korlym and its authorized generic, along with $47.6 million from Lifyorli, which was launched following its FDA approval in March 2026.

Corcept raised its 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion from its previous outlook of $950 million to $1.050 billion, citing continued strength in its oncology and Cushing's syndrome businesses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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