Corcept Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CORT) earnings growth rate lags the 26% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 102% in that time. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 4.1%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Corcept Therapeutics achieved compound earnings per share growth of 16% per year. In comparison, the 26% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqCM:CORT Earnings Per Share Growth September 3rd 2022

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Corcept Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 19% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 8% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. If you would like to research Corcept Therapeutics in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

