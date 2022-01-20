Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated's (NASDAQ:CORT) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 14% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Corcept Therapeutics' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Corcept Therapeutics is:

20% = US$106m ÷ US$540m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.20.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Corcept Therapeutics' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To begin with, Corcept Therapeutics seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 19%. This probably goes some way in explaining Corcept Therapeutics' moderate 18% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Corcept Therapeutics' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 15% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqCM:CORT Past Earnings Growth January 20th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Corcept Therapeutics is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Corcept Therapeutics Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Corcept Therapeutics doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Corcept Therapeutics' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

