Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated's (NASDAQ:CORT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 25x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Corcept Therapeutics' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqCM:CORT Price Based on Past Earnings May 19th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Corcept Therapeutics.

Is There Enough Growth For Corcept Therapeutics?

Corcept Therapeutics' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 7.6%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 31% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 25% per year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Corcept Therapeutics' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Corcept Therapeutics maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Corcept Therapeutics that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Corcept Therapeutics, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

