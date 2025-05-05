CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $CORT Reports Quarterly Earnings

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS ($CORT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, beating estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $157,210,000, missing estimates of $181,494,210 by $-24,284,210.

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $CORT stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CORT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH DOUGLAS LYON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 217,061 shares for an estimated $21,137,941 .

. SEAN MADUCK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 160,590 shares for an estimated $13,681,416 .

. JOSEPH K BELANOFF (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,350 shares for an estimated $3,663,192 .

. WILLIAM GUYER (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,072 shares for an estimated $1,425,243 .

. DANIEL N JR SWISHER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 13,200 shares for an estimated $795,916 .

. GARY CHARLES ROBB (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,609 shares for an estimated $702,177.

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

