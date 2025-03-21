Is Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Corcept Therapeutics is one of 1012 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corcept Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CORT's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CORT has gained about 14.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 4.9% on average. This means that Corcept Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.4%.

The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals' current year EPS has increased 24% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Corcept Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 164 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.8% so far this year, so CORT is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, ANI Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 510-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved +6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Corcept Therapeutics and ANI Pharmaceuticals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.