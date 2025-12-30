Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.97, changing hands as low as $69.91 per share. Corcept Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CORT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CORT's low point in its 52 week range is $49 per share, with $117.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.19.

