Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Price Target Increased by 8.07% to 37.57

The average one-year price target for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) has been revised to 37.57 / share. This is an increase of 8.07% from the prior estimate of 34.76 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.32% from the latest reported closing price of 25.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corcept Therapeutics. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORT is 0.19%, an increase of 8.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 88,755K shares. The put/call ratio of CORT is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 8,340K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,360K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 22.79% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,615K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,700K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 43.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,094K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,330K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 22.30% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 3,723K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,727K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 26.58% over the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 3,378K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corcept Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing's syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

