Is Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Corcept Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1009 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corcept Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CORT's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CORT has gained about 18.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 5.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Corcept Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.9%.

Over the past three months, Delcath Systems, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 61.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Corcept Therapeutics is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 161 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.5% so far this year, so CORT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Delcath Systems, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 84-stock industry is ranked #79. The industry has moved +2.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Corcept Therapeutics and Delcath Systems, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

