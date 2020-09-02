Corcept Therapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CORT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.62, changing hands as high as $14.42 per share. Corcept Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CORT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CORT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.70 per share, with $18.525 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.34.

