Corcept Therapeutics (BIT:1CORT) Price Target Decreased by 17.19% to 60.51

The average one-year price target for Corcept Therapeutics (BIT:1CORT) has been revised to €60.51 / share. This is a decrease of 17.19% from the prior estimate of €73.07 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €39.12 to a high of €101.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.84% from the latest reported closing price of €33.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corcept Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 422 owner(s) or 51.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CORT is 0.11%, an increase of 61.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.41% to 76,317K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 7,195K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,698K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CORT by 56.05% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,759K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,089K shares , representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CORT by 53.47% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 3,879K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CORT by 58.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,669K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares , representing an increase of 27.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CORT by 70.35% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,062K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CORT by 59.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.