Corcept Therapeutics (BIT:1CORT) Price Target Decreased by 11.82% to 73.07

The average one-year price target for Corcept Therapeutics (BIT:1CORT) has been revised to €73.07 / share. This is a decrease of 11.82% from the prior estimate of €82.87 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €37.90 to a high of €108.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 133.68% from the latest reported closing price of €31.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corcept Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 202 owner(s) or 23.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CORT is 0.23%, an increase of 23.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 88,861K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 7,195K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,698K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CORT by 56.05% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,759K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,089K shares , representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CORT by 53.47% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,621K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,763K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CORT by 37.85% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 3,879K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CORT by 58.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,890K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,821K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CORT by 41.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.