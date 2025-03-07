Corcept Shares Rise More Than 55% in 6 Months: Here's Why

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT have rallied 56.4% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 10.5%.

The company’s sole-marketed drug, Korlym (mifepristone), which is approved for treating Cushing's syndrome or endogenous hypercortisolism, has been performing well. The drug has been witnessing strong demand in recent quarters and the trend is likely to continue in 2025.

The company’s top line solely comprises product sales from Korlym. Sales of the drug increased almost 40% year over year to $675 million in 2024, owing to strong demand.

Corcept is also making good progress with its promising set of pipeline candidates.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Driving CORT Stock

The company is developing its lead pipeline candidate, relacorilant for treating patients with Cushing’s syndrome. In December 2024, CORT submitted a new drug application (NDA) for relacorilant to the FDA for the same.

Earlier this month, the FDA accepted the NDA and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of Dec. 30, 2025.

The NDA was based on positive data from the GRACE study and confirmatory evidence from the phase III GRADIENT, as well as long-term extension studies and a phase II study in hypercortisolism.

Data from these studies showed that patients who received relacorilant experienced improvements in a wide array of hypercortisolism’s signs and symptoms, with an acceptable safety burden.

CORT's Other Studies on Relacorilant

Relacorilant is a selective cortisol modulator that binds to the glucocorticoid receptor but not to the body's other hormone receptors. The candidate enjoys orphan drug designation in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of Cushing’s syndrome.

Corcept is also studying relacorilant for treating different types of cancer indications.

The phase III ROSELLA study is investigating relacorilant in combination with Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) for treating patients with recurrent, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Progression-free survival data from the ROSELLA study is expected later in the first quarter of 2025.

The company is also evaluating relacorilant plus Xtandi (enzalutamide) in patients with early-stage prostate cancer.

The successful development and potential approval for relacorilant should help Corcept address a broader patient population. Also, the strong demand for Korlym is likely to continue the momentum for Corcept in 2025.

CORT's Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Corcept currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the drug/biotech sector are Organogenesis Holdings Inc ORGO, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ and ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 30 days, estimates for Organogenesis’ loss per share have narrowed from 4 cents to 1 cent for 2025. In the past year, shares of ORGO have risen 81.2%.

ORGO’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 67.67%.

In the past 30 days, estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $22.03 to $23.12 for 2025. In the past year, shares of JAZZ have increased 16.1%.

JAZZ’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 3.20%.

In the past 30 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $5.54 to $6.31 for 2025. In the past year, shares of ANIP have lost 9.5%.

ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.32%.

