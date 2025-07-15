Corcept Seeks FDA Approval for Relacorilant in Ovarian Cancer

Corcept Therapeutics CORT announced that it has submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA seeking approval for its lead pipeline candidate, relacorilant, for treating a new indication.

The company is seeking approval for relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel for treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. This marks a new NDA for relacorilant.

Last December, the company submitted an NDA for relacorilant to the FDA for treating patients with hypercortisolism (Cushing's syndrome).

The NDA for relacorilant in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer was based on data from the pivotal phase III ROSELLA study and phase II studies.

Recently, the company announced that the ROSELLA study met its primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival, as assessed by blinded independent central review (PFS-BICR). Per management, data from the ROSELLA study suggested that the combo of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel has the potential to become a new standard of care for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Relacorilant’s Potential Nod for Hypercortisolism May Boost CORT

In March 2025, the FDA accepted the NDA for relacorilant to treat hypercortisolism. The regulatory body has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of Dec. 30, 2025.

This NDA was based on positive data from the GRACE study and confirmatory evidence from the phase III GRADIENT, as well as long-term extension studies and a phase II study in hypercortisolism.

Meanwhile, CORT’s sole marketed drug, Korlym (mifepristone), is already approved for treating Cushing's syndrome. The drug generated sales worth $157.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 7.1% year over year on the back of strong demand.

A potential approval for relacorilant should help Corcept address a broader patient population and reduce the heavy dependence on Korlym for growth in the long run.

CORT's Other Pipeline Studies

Corcept is also evaluating relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel and Roche’s RHHBY Avastin (bevacizumab) in the phase II BELLA study for treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Per management, the BELLA study will help in understanding whether combining relacorilant with two medicines — nab-paclitaxel and RHHBY’s Avastin — offers patients an additional treatment option or not.

Corcept is also evaluating relacorilant plus Xtandi (enzalutamide) in patients with early-stage prostate cancer. The study is being conducted in collaboration with the University of Chicago.

The company is evaluating its selective cortisol modulator dazucorilant in a mid-stage study for treating patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a devastating neuromuscular disorder.

Corcept is also evaluating another candidate, miricorilant, in a mid-stage study for treating patients with biopsy-confirmed or presumed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

CORT's Zacks Rank

Corcept currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

