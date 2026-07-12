Corcept Insider Sells Shares After an FDA Approval and a $1.05 Billion Outlook

Key Points

The transaction realized $1.9 million in gross proceeds on July 7, 2026, at a weighted average price of $93.13 per share.

The disposition was a cashless exercise of 20,000 options at a strike price of $21.65, followed by an immediate open-market sale.

Activity was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on November 27, 2024, during a period where the stock had returned 39% as of the transaction date.

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William Guyer, chief development officer, reported a sale of 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) on July 7, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $1.9 million Shares sold 20,000 Post-transaction common shares (directly held) 3,985 Post-transaction value $374,749.40

Key questions

How does this disposition affect the insider's total economic exposure?

While the sale liquidated 83% of direct common stock, William Guyer retains a significant equity interest through 130,000 derivative securities held directly in the form of stock options.

While the sale liquidated 83% of direct common stock, William Guyer retains a significant equity interest through 130,000 derivative securities held directly in the form of stock options. What was the underlying mechanism for the transaction?

This was a pre-scheduled transaction executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on November 27, 2024, providing a cooling-off period well beyond regulatory minimums.

This was a pre-scheduled transaction executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on November 27, 2024, providing a cooling-off period well beyond regulatory minimums. Are there specific restrictions tied to the remaining direct equity?

Of the 3,985 shares held directly, 1,599 shares are tied to unvested restricted stock awards granted between December 2025 and June 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-07) $94.04 Market Capitalization $10.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $769.1 million Net Income (TTM) $47.9 million

Company Snapshot

Corcept Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for serious metabolic, oncological, and neuropsychiatric disorders, with Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as its primary commercial product for treating endogenous Cushing's syndrome in adult patients.

The company generates revenue through the direct commercialization and sale of its pharmaceutical products to healthcare providers and patients, leveraging its proprietary drug development and regulatory expertise in specialized therapeutic areas.

Corcept's primary customers are hospitals, specialty pharmacies, and individual patients with diagnosed endocrine and metabolic disorders, particularly those requiring treatment for Cushing's syndrome and related conditions.

Corcept Therapeutics is a specialized pharmaceutical company that maintains a focused commercial strategy centered on its lead therapeutic asset, Korlym, which addresses a significant unmet medical need in the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome. With 730 employees and operations headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Corcept has demonstrated strong market performance, with its stock appreciating 39% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its pipeline and commercial execution.

What this transaction means for investors

Guyer set this trade in motion back in November 2024, more than a year and a half before it executed, so it says nothing about how he views Corcept today. He did sell most of his outright shares, but the number that matters is the 130,000 stock options he still holds, which is where an executive's real upside lives at a company like this.



The backdrop is a company in transition, and mostly a good one. Earlier this year, Corcept got Lifyorli, its cortisol-blocking ovarian cancer drug, approved by the FDA more than three months early, and raised full-year revenue guidance to $950 million to $1.05 billion. First-quarter revenue rose to $164.9 million, though heavy launch spending flipped the company to a $31.8 million loss. CEO Joseph Belanoff called it the last quarter reflecting sales of just one medication. Also of note, the firm last month resubmitted its new drug application for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with Cushing syndrome, a move that comes after a 50% one-day stock drop on December 31 after the FDA rejected Corcept’s authorization of relacorilant in patients with high blood pressure second to Cushing’s syndrome.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Corcept Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.