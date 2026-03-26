Corcept : FDA Approves Lifyorli Combination For Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Lifyorli (relacorilant) in combination with nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of adults with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens, at least one of which included bevacizumab. Lifyorli is the first FDA-approved selective glucocorticoid receptor antagonist (SGRA).

The approval was based on the positive outcomes of Lifyorli's pivotal ROSELLA trial, which enrolled 381 patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who had received one to three prior lines of therapy, at least one of which included bevacizumab.

Corcept said it is developing relacorilant in ovarian, endometrial, cervical, pancreatic and prostate cancers. Relacorilant is proprietary to Corcept and is protected by composition of matter, method of use and other patents. It has been designated an orphan drug by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Corcept has submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for relacorilant to treat patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

CORT closed on March 25 at $40.47, marking a sharp gain of $6.65 or 19.66%. The momentum extended into overnight trading, where the stock rose by $2.10 or 5.19% to $42.57.

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