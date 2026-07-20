A Corcept Director Holds 1.5 Million Shares Through a 50% Crash and Rebound

Key Points

The transaction involved the sale of 10,000 shares at $88.30 per share, resulting in a total value of $883,000 on July 15, 2026.

The sale reduced the insider's total indirect equity holdings by 0.67%.

These shares were held indirectly through the James N. Wilson and Pamela D. Wilson Trust, with additional holdings maintained in two 2025 Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts.

This disposition was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, indicating a structured approach to liquidity rather than a discretionary market move.

10 stocks we like better than Corcept Therapeutics ›

James N. Wilson, a director at Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), sold 10,000 shares of the company on July 15, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $883,000 Shares sold 10,000 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 1,484,543 Post-transaction value $132.97 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($88.30); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($89.57).

Key questions

What was the structural mechanism behind this transaction?

The sale was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 12, 2026, which allows insiders to sell a predetermined number of shares at set times to avoid concerns about trading on non-public information.

The sale was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 12, 2026, which allows insiders to sell a predetermined number of shares at set times to avoid concerns about trading on non-public information. How is the insider's remaining equity distributed?

Wilson's remaining position of about 1.5 million shares is held through three indirect entities: the James N. Wilson and Pamela D. Wilson Trust (1,084,543 shares), the James N. Wilson 2025 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust (200,000 shares), and the Pamela D. Wilson 2025 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust (200,000 shares).

Wilson's remaining position of about 1.5 million shares is held through three indirect entities: the James N. Wilson and Pamela D. Wilson Trust (1,084,543 shares), the James N. Wilson 2025 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust (200,000 shares), and the Pamela D. Wilson 2025 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust (200,000 shares). What is the recent performance context for the stock?

At the time of the transaction on July 15, 2026, the company's shares had achieved a one-year return of about 25%, providing a backdrop of price appreciation for this routine liquidity event.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $89.72 Market Capitalization $9.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $769.1 million Net Income (TTM) $47.3 million

Company Snapshot

Corcept Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for serious metabolic, oncological, and neuropsychiatric disorders, with its flagship product Korlym (mifepristone) tablets generating substantial revenue from adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

The company operates a focused business model centered on the development and commercialization of targeted pharmaceutical therapies, generating revenue primarily through the sale of its approved medications to healthcare providers and patients in the United States.

Corcept Therapeutics serves physicians and patients within specialty care settings, particularly those treating endocrine disorders and other serious metabolic conditions, with a target market encompassing hospital systems, specialty clinics, and individual practitioners across the United States.

Corcept Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of $9.6 billion, generating TTM revenues of $769.1 million and net income of $47.3 million. The company maintains a focused pipeline strategy centered on its commercial flagship Korlym, which addresses a significant unmet medical need in endogenous Cushing's syndrome treatment, positioning it as a specialized player within the pharmaceutical sector with demonstrated profitability and revenue growth momentum.

What this transaction means for investors

Wilson sold at $88.30, which is roughly two and a half times where this stock closed on the last day of 2025, when the New Year’s Eve session wiped out 50% of Corcept's value in a day, dropping shares to $34.83 after the FDA rejected relacorilant for hypercortisolism. That means the plan he adopted in March was written into a recovery, not a decline, and the timing looks less like a call than a schedule catching a rebound. His trusts still hold about 1.5 million shares, including two grantor retained annuity trusts set up last year, which is estate planning rather than exit planning.



Meanwhile, the ongoing rebound has a cause. The same drug the FDA turned away in December won approval in ovarian cancer, and Corcept raised full-year revenue guidance to between $950 million and $1.05 billion. CEO Joseph Belanoff said after the rejection he was "confident we will find a way" forward. For long-term investors, the December gap is an important lesson. One regulatory letter halved this company, and its next act still depends on how far a single molecule can stretch.

Should you buy stock in Corcept Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Corcept Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Corcept Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,842!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,783!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 20, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Corcept Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.