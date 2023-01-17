Corcept (CORT) Rides on Robust Korlym Sales, High Reliance a Woe

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s CORT sole marketed drug, Korlym, is approved for the once-daily oral treatment of hyperglycemia — secondary to hypercortisolism — in adult patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, who are suffering from type II diabetes or glucose intolerance and have already failed surgery or are unsuitable for the same.

The company’s top line solely comprises Korlym sales, which witnessed a year-over-year increase during the first nine months of 2022. The drug has been a consistent revenue driver since its approval.

Shares of Corcept have rallied 27.5% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 15.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Corcept's other pipeline candidates are also progressing with several data readouts, expected later in the ongoing year.

CORT’s lead pipeline candidate relacorilant is being evaluated in phase III of the GRACE study to treat Cushing’s syndrome. Enrollment is currently ongoing in said study. A new drug application for relacorilant is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2023.

Relacorilant is also being investigated in phase III of the GRADIENT study in patients, whose Cushing’s syndrome is caused by adrenal adenoma. Enrollment in this study is ongoing.

Corcept is also evaluating relacorilant in combination studies for treating solid tumors. The pivotal phase III ROSELLA study is evaluating relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

A phase Ib study is evaluating relacorilant in combination with Merck’s MRK blockbuster PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for treating patients suffering from adrenal cancer along with cortisol excess.

Merck’s biggest revenue generator, Keytruda, is approved for treating several types of cancer indications. MRK continues to study Keytruda for addressing more cancer indications.

Successful development and the potential approval of relacorilant for any of the above indications should lend a boost and lower the company’s heavy dependence on Korlym for growth.

In October 2022, CORT initiated the phase II DAZALS study evaluating its pipeline candidate, dazucorilant, for treating patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a destructive neuromuscular illness.

The company is evaluating miricorilant in the phase II GRATITUDE study for treating the reversal of antipsychotic-induced weight gain (“AIWG”). The phase II GRATITUDE 2 study is investigating miricorilant to reverse long-standing AIWG.

CORT is conducting a phase Ib dose-finding study evaluating miricorilant in patients with presumed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company plans to start a phase II study later in the year.

The successful development and potential approval of other candidates will be an added boost to the company.

However, the company remains heavily dependent on Korlym for growth, which is a woe. Moreover, its pipeline is still some years away from commercialization. Hence, a decline in Korlym sales is likely to significantly hurt the company’s prospects.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Corcept currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT and Altimmune, Inc. ALT, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings estimates for Assertio have been revised upward by 13.6% for 2023 in the past 60 days.

Earnings of Assertio surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other occasion. ASRT delivered an earnings surprise of 54.96% on average.

Loss per share estimates for Altimmune have narrowed 3.7% for 2023 in the past 60 days.

Earnings of Altimmune have surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. ALT delivered an earnings surprise of 13.74% on average.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.