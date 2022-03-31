Corcept (CORT) Posts OS Data from Phase II Ovarian Cancer Study

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT announced overall survival (“OS”) data from a phase II study evaluating its lead pipeline candidate, relacorilant, in combination with nab-paclitaxel for treating patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Data from the study showed that women who received treatment with relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel experienced 33% reduction in risk of death as compared to women treated with nab-paclitaxel alone.

Also, the median OS was 13.9 months for women who received relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel versus 12.2 months for women receiving nab-paclitaxel monotherapy.

The company plans to begin a phase III study in the second quarter of 2022.

Corcept is also evaluating relacorilant in combination studies for treating other cancer indications.

Enrollment is also ongoing in the phase Ib study evaluating relacorilant in combination with Merck’s MRK PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for treating patients suffering from adrenal cancer along with cortisol excess.

Merck’s biggest revenue generator, Keytruda, is approved for treating several types of cancer indications. Merck is studying Keytruda for addressing yet more cancer indications.

Relacorilant, is also being evaluated in phase III of the GRACE study to treat Cushing’s syndrome. The company plans to submit a new drug application for relacorilant in the second quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, enrollment is underway in the phase III study of GRADIENT, evaluating relacorilant in patients whose Cushing’s syndrome is caused by adrenal adenoma.

Successful development of relacorilant for additional indications will be a boost to the company.

Corcept’s only marketed drug, Korlym, has been approved for the once-daily oral treatment of hyperglycemia — secondary to hypercortisolism — in adult patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome who are suffering from type II diabetes or glucose intolerance, and who have already failed surgery or are unsuitable for the same.

Korlym generated sales worth $366 million in 2021, reflecting an increase of 3.4% year over year.

