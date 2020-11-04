Corcept (CORT) Misses on Q3 Earnings, Tightens 2020 Sales View

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 17 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents and also decreasing from the year ago quarter’s 22 cents.

Further, taking into account the impact of stock-based compensation and utilization of deferred tax assets, adjusted earnings came in at 24 cents per share in the reported quarter compared with 31 cents a year ago.

Revenues in the third quarter improved 6% year over year to $86.3 million, mostly owing to higher sales and a strong uptake of Corcept’s Cushing’s syndrome drug Korlym. However, sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90 million and also declined sequentially.

Research and development expenses escalated 48.6% to $33.9 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses also increased 9.5% to $26.5 million.

2020 Guidance

Corcept tightened its full-year revenue guidance. The company now expects total revenues in the range of $355-$365 million compared with the earlier projection of $355-$375 million. This might have hurt investors’ sentiments as the stock fell 4.5% in after-hours trading following the earnings release on Tuesday.

However, shares of Corcept have rallied 47.1% so far this year against the industry’s decrease of 10%.



Pipeline Updates

Corcept’s lead candidate relacorilant is being evaluated in the phase III GRACE study to treat Cushing’s syndrome. Dosing is currently underway in the above-mentioned study at sites across the United States, Israel and Europe. Based on the results from this study, the company plans to submit a new drug application for relacorilant in the second quarter of 2022.

The company is also currently enrolling in the phase III study GRADIENT for evaluating relacorilant in patients whose Cushing’s syndrome is caused by adrenal adenoma at sites across the United States, Europe and Israel.

In July 2020, Corcept recruited the first patient in the phase III RELIANT study, which is evaluating relacorilant in combination with Celgene's [now part of Bristol Myers BMY] Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) to treat patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Data from the first set of 40 patients is expected to be announced in the first half of next year.

During the quarter, the company initiated a phase Ib study on relacorilant plus Merck’s MRK PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to address patients with metastatic or unresectable adrenal cancer.

