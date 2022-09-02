Corcept (CORT) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Corcept Therapeutics (CORT). Shares have lost about 8.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Corcept due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

CorceptDown on Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of 24 cents per share for second-quarter 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported earnings of 21 cents per share.



Revenues in the second quarter increased 12.9% year over year to $103.4 million. Corcept’s top line comprises sales of the Cushing’s syndrome drug, Korlym. Sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $102 million.



In the second quarter of 2022, research and development expenses increased 16.3% to $32.8 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 26% to $37.8 million.

2022 Guidance

Corcept reiterated the guidance it had provided earlier this year. The company continues to expect total revenues in the range of $400-$430 million in 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $415.4 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -11.05% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Corcept has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Corcept has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.





Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.