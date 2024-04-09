Corcept (CORT) Completes Enrollment in Ovarian Cancer Study

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT announced that it has completed enrollment in the phase III ROSELLA study, which is evaluating its lead pipeline candidate, relacorilant, in combination with Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) for treating patients with recurrent, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

The primary endpoint of this pivotal phase III study is progression-free survival, while overall survival is a key secondary endpoint. Progression-free survival data from the ROSELLA study is expected by 2024-end.

Previously, data from a phase II study showed that patients who received relacorilant intermittently – the day before, the day of and the day after they received nab-paclitaxel – experienced improvements in progression-free survival, duration of response and overall survival compared to patients who received nab-paclitaxel alone.

The ROSELLA study has the same design as the abovementioned phase II study.

Shares of Corcept have plunged 25.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 6.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This apart, CORT is evaluating relacorilant, in phase III of the GRACE study to treat Cushing’s syndrome. A new drug application is expected to be submitted in the second quarter of 2024.

The phase III GRADIENT study is evaluating relacorilant for patients whose Cushing’s syndrome is caused by adrenal adenoma. Last week, the company completed enrollment in the GRADIENT study. Data from the same is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Also, a phase Ib study is evaluating relacorilant in combination with Merck’s MRK blockbuster PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for treating patients with adrenal cancer with cortisol excess completed enrolment. Data from the study is expected in mid-2024.

Merck’s biggest revenue generator, Keytruda, is approved for treating several cancer indications. Sales of Keytruda came in at $25 billion in 2023.

MRK continues to evaluate Keytruda in combination studies for various other indications.

Currently, Corcept’s top-line solely comprises product sales from Cushing’s syndrome drug, Korlym. Therefore, the successful development and commercialization of relacorilant for additional indications will be an added boost for the company.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Corcept currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated LGND and ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Ligand’s 2024 earnings per share have improved from $4.42 to $4.56. Year to date, shares of LGND have gained 11.5%.

Earnings of LGND beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 84.81%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2024 earnings per share have improved from $4.06 to $4.43. Year to date, shares of ANIP have jumped 22.6%.

Earnings of ANIP beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 109.06%.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.