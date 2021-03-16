Corcept (CORT) Begins Adrenal Cancer Study on Relacorilant

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT announced that it has enrolled the first patient in the phase Ib study evaluating relacorilant in combination with Merck’s MRK PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, Keytruda, for the treatment of patients suffering from adrenal cancer with cortisol excess.

Corcept plans to enroll 20 patients with metastatic/unresectable adrenal cancer with cortisol excess in the above-mentioned study across various sites in the United States.

We remind investors that Corcept’s lead candidate, relacorilant, is being evaluated in the phase III GRACE study to treat Cushing’s syndrome. The company plans to submit a new drug application for relacorilant in the second quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, enrollment is underway in the phase III study of GRADIENT on relacorilant in patients whose Cushing’s syndrome is caused by adrenal adenoma at sites across the United States, Europe and Israel.

Meanwhile, Corcept has completed enrollment in a phase II study on relacorilant in combination with Bristol Myers’ BMY Abraxane for the treatment of metastatic ovarian cancer. The combo of relacorilant plus Abraxane is also being evaluated for addressing patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Preliminary results from both studies are expected in the first half of 2021.

Apart from relacorilant, Corcept’s other pipeline candidates include exicorilant and miricorilant, which are also progressing well.

The company is conducting an open-label dose-finding study on exicorilant in combination with Pfizer’s PFE Xtandi for treating patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Corcept is enrolling patients in a phase II GRATITUDE study on miricorilant for addressing the reversal of APIWG. In September 2020, the company enrolled the first patient in the phase II GRATITUDE 2 study of miricorilant to reverse the long-standing APIWG. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company initiated a phase II study evaluating miricorilant as a potential treatment for NASH, a serious liver disorder.

If successfully developed and upon potential approval, any of the aforementioned candidates should drive growth for Corcept in the days ahead.

