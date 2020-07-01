Corcept Begins Enrollment in Phase III Pancreatic Cancer Study

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT announced that it has enrolled the first patient in a phase III study evaluating relacorilant in combination with Celgene’s [now part of Bristol Myers BMY] Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The phase III study entitled RELIANT is expected to enroll 80 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer in the United States. The primary endpoint of the study is to see the objective response rate while the secondary endpoints include progression-free survival and duration of response.

Both the FDA and the European Commission granted relacorilant an orphan drug designation for treating pancreatic cancer.

Shares of Corcept have rallied 39% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 7.3%.



We remind investors that Corcept’s lead candidate relacorilant is being evaluated in the phase III GRACE study to treat Cushing’s syndrome. Dosing is currently underway in the study at sites across the United States, Israel and Europe. The company plans to submit a new drug application for relacorilant in the second quarter of 2022. Both the FDA and the EMA designated relacorilant with an Orphan Drug tag for the treatment of Cushing’s syndrome.

Corcept plans to start a phase III study, GRADIENT, on relacorilant later in 2020 in patients whose Cushing’s syndrome is caused by adrenal adenoma.

Meanwhile, Corcept’s phase II study on relacorilant plus Abraxane to treat metastatic ovarian cancer is actively enrolling patients at sites in the United States and Europe, and is on track to produce results in first-half 2021.

The company also expects to begin a phase Ib study in the third quarter of 2020 on relacorilant plus Merck’s MRK PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), to treat patients with metastatic or unresectable adrenal cancer.

Zacks Rank and Key Pick

Corcept currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked stock in the same sector is BioLineRx Ltd. BLRX, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BioLineRx’s loss per share estimates have been narrowed 19.1% for 2020 and 4.3% for 2021 over the past 60 days.

