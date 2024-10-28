News & Insights

Corcel PLC Voting Rights Surge Sparks Investor Interest

October 28, 2024 — 06:26 am EDT

Corcel (GB:CRCL) has released an update.

Corcel PLC has announced a significant change in its voting rights structure, as RS & CA Jennings & Catalyse Capital Ltd have increased their combined holdings. The total voting rights now stand at 10.23%, marking a notable rise from the previous 2.14%. This shift may influence Corcel’s strategic decisions and could be of interest to investors monitoring the company’s stock movements.

