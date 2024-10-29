Corcel PLC Sees Significant Stake Increase by Spreadex

Corcel (GB:CRCL) has released an update.

Corcel PLC has announced that Spreadex LTD has acquired a significant voting stake, crossing the 5% threshold to reach a total of 7.9979% voting rights. This acquisition reflects Spreadex’s growing influence in Corcel, with direct and financial instrument-based voting rights contributing to this position. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it signals potential changes in shareholder dynamics and company governance.

