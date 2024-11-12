Corcel PLC Sees Shift in Voting Rights Structure

Corcel (GB:CRCL) has released an update.

Corcel PLC has experienced a shift in its voting rights structure, with Spreadex LTD, a UK-based financial instrument provider, increasing its total voting rights to 8.21%. This change, observed as of November 11, 2024, reflects a strategic acquisition or disposal of financial instruments by Spreadex, indicating potential market movements for investors to watch.

