Corcel PLC Sees Increase in Major Shareholding

Corcel (GB:CRCL) has released an update.

Corcel PLC has reported a change in major holdings, with Spreadex LTD increasing its position in the company. The financial instrument acquisition resulted in a total voting rights percentage of 3.06%, crossing a previous threshold. This development might attract investors looking at shifts in shareholder dynamics.

