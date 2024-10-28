News & Insights

Corcel PLC Sees Increase in Major Shareholding

October 28, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Corcel (GB:CRCL) has released an update.

Corcel PLC has reported a change in major holdings, with Spreadex LTD increasing its position in the company. The financial instrument acquisition resulted in a total voting rights percentage of 3.06%, crossing a previous threshold. This development might attract investors looking at shifts in shareholder dynamics.

