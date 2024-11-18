News & Insights

Stocks

Corcel PLC Secures Strategic Gas Acquisition in Brazil

November 18, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Corcel (GB:CRCL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Corcel PLC has announced a strategic move into the Brazilian onshore gas market with its subsidiary CRCL Brazil Ltd securing a binding option agreement to acquire a 20% interest in the IRAI gas field and options for further interests in the TUC-T-172 block. This acquisition aims to diversify investor risk and boost cash flow with minimal shareholder dilution, as the company plans to fund workover operations to increase production. The move aligns with Corcel’s strategy to capitalize on opportunities arising from Petrobras’ onshore divestments, aiming for significant growth in Brazil’s hydrocarbon sector.

For further insights into GB:CRCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.