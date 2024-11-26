Corcel PLC Announces AGM Amidst Strategic Growth

Corcel (GB:CRCL) has released an update.

Corcel PLC has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, set for December 20, 2024, highlighting the company’s extensive oil and gas ventures in Angola and Brazil. While the meeting won’t include the presentation of annual reports, these documents will be shared with shareholders by the end of 2024. Corcel’s strategic expansions in Brazil and significant explorations in Angola position it as a promising entity in the energy sector.

