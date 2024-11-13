Corby Spirit Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results

Corby Spirit&Wine A (TSE:CSW.A) has released an update.
Corby Spirit and Wine Limited reported a robust first quarter for fiscal 2025, with revenue reaching $65.1 million, marking an 11% increase from the previous year. The company’s earnings from operations also showed significant growth, with reported earnings rising by 31% and adjusted net earnings increasing by 7%. Corby declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, reflecting its strong financial performance and strategic growth in the spirits and ready-to-drink cocktail markets.
