Corby Spirit And Wine To Buy Nude Ready-to-drink Brand &certain Assets Of MXM Beverages For C$11 Mln

April 20, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (CSW_A.TO, CSW_B.TO) said that its subsidiary, Ace Beverage Group Inc., agreed to acquire the Nude ready-to-drink brand and certain assets of MXM Beverages Ltd. for C$11 million, which will be funded using available financing from ABG's existing credit facility.

Subject to satisfaction of the closing conditions (including the issuance of an approval and vesting order by the Supreme Court of British Columbia), the Transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of Corby's fiscal year 2024.

