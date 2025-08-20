Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd. Reports Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. (CSW_B.TO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$6.20 million, or C$0.22 per share. This compares with C$4.80 million, or C$0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$7.50 million or C$0.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to C$72.00 million from C$66.50 million last year.

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$6.20 Mln. vs. C$4.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.22 vs. C$0.17 last year. -Revenue: C$72.00 Mln vs. C$66.50 Mln last year.

