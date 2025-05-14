Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd. Reports Decline In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. (CSW_B.TO) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$4.0 million, or C$0.14 per share. This compares with C$4.3 million, or C$0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$4.5 million or C$0.16 per share for the period.

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$4.0 Mln. vs. C$4.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.14 vs. C$0.15 last year.

