Corbus Says FDA Cleared Registrational TEMPO-1 Study Of CRB-701 For 2L-Oropharyngeal Cancer

(RTTNews) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP), a clinical-stage company focused on developing therapies for oncology and obesity, on Tuesday announced that the U.S. FDA has cleared the initiation of TEMPO-1 registrational study evaluating CRB-701 for the treatment of second -line oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma or 2L-OPSCC.

Oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma is a type of head and neck cancer that develops in the squamous cells lining the oropharynx, which includes the base of the tongue, tonsils, and soft palate. The disease is highly associated with human papillomavirus or HPV infection, with treatment options including surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies depending on the stage.

According to Corbus, the disease primarily affects older men with no prior history of smoking or alcohol consumption, and approximately 14,000 OPSCC patients each year are being eligible for second line treatment.

The FDA's decision was supported by data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 study evaluating CRB-701 in patients with 2L-OPSCC. In patients treated with the 3.6 mg/kg dose, CRB-701 achieved a confirmed objective response rate or ORR of 42.9%. The treatment showed a median duration of response or DoR of 6.3 months and a median progression free survival of 5.6 months, with follow-up ongoing.

CRB-701 is a next-generation antibody drug conjugate targeting Nectin-4, a tumor associated protein highly expressed in urothelial, cervical, and head and neck squamous cell cancers or HNSCC. The therapy is designed to use site-specific cleavable linker monomethyl auristatin E payload to deliver targeted treatment.

The U.S. FDA has granted Fast track designations to CRB-701 for the treatment of HNSCC and cervical cancer.

TEMPO-1 is a randomized, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CRB-701 against capecitabine, cetuximab or docetaxel. The study's primary endpoint is objective response rate, overall survival. The company expects to begin patient enrollment in September 2026.

CRBP is trading down 2.59% at $8.85.

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