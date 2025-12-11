Corbus Reports Positive Phase 1a Results Of CRB-913 In Obesity, Stock Surges - Update

(RTTNews) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) has announced favorable results from its Phase 1a study of CRB-913, an oral CB1 inverse agonist being developed for chronic obesity management.

The study demonstrated that CRB-913 was safe and well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events no neuropsychiatric signals, and only one case of mild diarrhea.

In the multiple ascending dose portion of the study, obese participants receiving 150 mg once daily achieved a placebo-adjusted mean weight loss of 2.9% by Day 14, with individual reductions ranging from 1.3% to 4.3%. Several participants also reported decreased food-related thoughts and cravings. Weight loss was observed early and deepened over time.

The Phase 1a results support the initiation of CANYON-1 Phase 1b study, a 12-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolling 240 obese, non-diabetic participants. The trial will evaluate dose-ranging regimens of 20 mg, 40 mg, and 60 mg once daily, with titration included in the design. Completion is expected in summer 2026.

CRB-913 is a highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist designed to minimize brain penetration, addressing safety concerns that limited earlier drugs in this class. Preclinical data showed CRB-913 to be 15-fold less brain-penetrant than Novo Nordisk's Monlunabant and to have a 50-fold lower brain-to-plasma ratio than Sanofi's Rimonabant.

Corbus's broader pipeline includes CRB-701, currently in Phase 1/2 trials, a next-generation antibody drug conjugate targeting Nectin-4 in solid tumors, and CRB-601, also in Phase 1, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody blocking TGFß activation on cancer cells.

CRBP has traded in the range of $4.64 to $20.56 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the Pre-market at $13.77, up 34.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.