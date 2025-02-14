Corbus Presents CRB-701 Phase 1 Data With Promising Efficacy In Multiple Tumor Types At ASCO

(RTTNews) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.(CRBP), has reported promising data for CRB-701 or SYS6002, a next-generation Nectin-4 targeting antibody-drug conjugate or ADC, at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium or ASCO GU.

The Phase 1 dose-escalation study, conducted in the US and UK, evaluated CRB-701 in metastatic urothelial cancer or mUC and other solid tumors.

Data demonstrated encouraging safety, tolerability, and efficacy, with clinical responses seen in urothelial, cervical, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or HNSCC tumors.

The study mirrored the four highest doses used in the China trial, with no dose-limiting toxicities or DLTs observed in either study. Peripheral neuropathy and skin toxicity were low across both studies.

The Western study, which included participants regardless of Nectin-4 expression, showed efficacy even in patients with low Nectin-4 levels.

CRB-701 demonstrated a comparable pharmacokinetic or PK profile to the China study, with a longer ADC half-life and lower free-MMAE exposure compared to enfortumab vedotin or EV.

Efficacy responses were seen in multiple tumor types, including mUC and cervical cancer, with notable activity in HNSCC, a previously unexplored tumor type.

These results reinforce CRB-701's potential as a differentiated treatment option for solid tumors expressing Nectin-4.

The study is currently in the dose optimization phase, with ongoing evaluation at 2.7 mg/kg and 3.6 mg/kg doses.

Corbus is further expanding the study to include additional tumor types, supporting CRB-701's continued clinical development.

Currently, CRBP is trading at $8.61 down by 9.18 percent on the Nasdaq.

