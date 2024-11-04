News & Insights

Corbus Pharmaceuticals presents new CRB-913 pre-clinical data at Obesity Week

November 04, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) presents new pre-clinical data at Obesity Week 2024 further characterizing CRB-913, its highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist. The data are being presented as a Poster Presentation titled: “Induction and Maintenance Regimens with CB1 Inverse Agonist CRB-913 and Semaglutide in DIO Mice”. Key findings: CRB-913 brain levels were 15-fold lower than monlunabant at the same dose in mice. Plasma-to-brain ratio for CRB-913 was 10 times higher than monlunabant and 50 times higher than rimonabant at the same dose. CRB-913 demonstrated a wide dose response weight loss curve in DIO mice ranging from 5 mg/kg/day to 80 mg/kg/day with no plateauing effect and reaching a weight loss of 31% by day 19. Extending the dosing at 80 mg/kg/day to 28 days resulted in an additional weight loss reaching 38%. Allometrically, this dose range corresponds to human-equivalent doses of 30 mg/day to 450 mg/day. A first-of-its-kind experimental protocol in DIO mice demonstrated that weight loss induced by an incretin analog can be maintained post withdrawal by replacing it with a CB1 inverse agonist whereas replacement of semaglutide with vehicle led to a rapid and complete regain of weight. DEXA-scanning data revealed that switching from semaglutide to CRB-913 in DIO mice led to additional weight loss that was driven by a doubling in fat percentage reduction compared to the corresponding semaglutide maintenance cohort. This indicates a peripheral effect on fat metabolism not present with semaglutide.

