Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference for Corporate Update and Investor Meetings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals will present a corporate update at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. announced that its CEO, Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., will provide a corporate update and engage in one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference from June 3-5, 2025, in New York City, with a presentation scheduled for June 4 at 4:55 p.m. ET. Corbus is a clinical-stage company focused on innovative treatments for oncology and obesity, with a pipeline that includes CRB-701, CRB-601, and CRB-913, targeting various cancer-related mechanisms and obesity management. The press release also includes a statement on forward-looking statements, cautioning investors regarding potential risks and uncertainties that could impact future results.

Potential Positives

Participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference highlights Corbus Pharmaceuticals' commitment to transparency and engagement with investors.



Presentation of the company's innovative pipeline, including CRB-701, CRB-601, and CRB-913, showcases its focus on addressing significant health issues in oncology and obesity.



The opportunity for one-on-one investor meetings may strengthen relationships with potential investors and provide insights into the company's strategic direction.



Highlighting the advancements in clinical-stage product development positions Corbus favorably within the competitive landscape of pharmaceutical companies.

Potential Negatives

Participation in a healthcare conference indicates a need for increased investor engagement, possibly reflecting challenges in gaining market confidence.



Forward-looking statements included in the release highlight potential uncertainties and risks related to the company's future performance and clinical development, which may concern investors.



The emphasis on clinical-stage status may suggest a lack of immediate product revenue, indicating a longer timeframe before potential profitability.

FAQ

What event will Corbus Pharmaceuticals participate in?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference from June 3-5, 2025.

When is Corbus' presentation at the conference?

Corbus' presentation is scheduled for June 4, 2025, at 4:55 p.m. ET.

Who is the CEO of Corbus Pharmaceuticals?

Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., is the Chief Executive Officer of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

What is the focus of Corbus Pharmaceuticals?

Corbus is focused on oncology and obesity, aiming to develop innovative treatments for serious illnesses.

How can I access more information about Corbus?

More information can be found on their website at corbuspharma.com and through their social media accounts.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CRBP Insider Trading Activity

$CRBP insiders have traded $CRBP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRBP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YUVAL COHEN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 7,134 shares for an estimated $62,464

DOMINIC SMETHURST (Chief Medical Officer) sold 6,393 shares for an estimated $43,329

SEAN F. MORAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,792 shares for an estimated $24,446

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRBP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $CRBP stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CRBP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRBP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRBP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRBP forecast page.

Full Release



NORWOOD, Mass., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), today announced that Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, to be held June 3-5, 2025 in New York, NY.







Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference







Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings





Presentation Date: June 4, 2025





Presentation Time: 4:55 p.m. ET





Webcast:



Click here









About Corbus







Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on oncology and obesity and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well-understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next-generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload, CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells, and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit



corbuspharma.com



. Connect with us on



X



,



LinkedIn



and



Facebook



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, including timing for completion of trials and presentation of data, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.





These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





All product names, logos, brands, and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Their use does not imply affiliation or endorsement by these companies.









INVESTOR CONTACT:











Sean Moran









Chief Financial Officer







Corbus Pharmaceuticals







Sean.moran@corbuspharma.com









Bruce Mackle









Managing Director







LifeSci Advisors, LLC







bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.