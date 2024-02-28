News & Insights

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Names Dominic Smethurst CMO

February 28, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) Wednesday announced that it has appointed Dominic Smethurst as its chief medical officer.

Smethurst has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, including the UK's National Health Service. Most recently he was the CMO of Bicycle Therapeutics.

In pre-market activity, Corbus shares are trading at $26.75, up 2.61% on the Nasdaq.

