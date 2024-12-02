News & Insights

Corbus Pharmaceuticals initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler

December 02, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Piper Sandler analyst Biren Amin initiated coverage of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) with an Overweight rating and $35 price target The company’s Nectin-4 ADC, CRB-701, is differentiated from competitors due to its novel linker-payload technology which could allow for a better safety profile while driving encouraging efficacy in solid tumors such as cervical cancer and other solid tumors, the analyst tells investors in a research note. In addition, the firm thinks CRB-913 has good potential to be combined with incretins.

