Corbus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Rachelle Jacques as Chair of the Board of Directors

Corbus Pharmaceuticals appoints Rachelle Jacques as Chair of the Board, succeeding Alan Holmer, effective May 15, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has appointed Rachelle Jacques as Chair of its Board of Directors, effective May 15, 2025, succeeding Alan Holmer, who will remain on the Board. CEO Yuval Cohen praised Jacques for her strategic contributions to the Board over the past six years and expressed enthusiasm for the clinical milestones expected in the near future. Jacques highlighted the potential of the company’s oncology and obesity programs to address significant health challenges. With over 25 years of leadership experience in biopharmaceuticals, Jacques has a strong track record, having held key roles at several biotech companies. Corbus is focused on developing innovative treatments in oncology and obesity, with an active product pipeline.

Potential Positives

Rachelle Jacques has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board of Directors, bringing over 25 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, which may enhance the company's strategic direction.

Jacques' appointment comes at a pivotal time, with critical clinical readouts from all three pipeline drugs expected in the second half of the year, indicating potential upcoming advancements for the company.

Her previous success in leading significant FDA approvals, such as RETHYMIC®, showcases her capability to advance innovative therapies, which may inspire confidence among investors and stakeholders.

The transition from Alan Holmer, who served as founding Chair, to Jacques emphasizes continuity in leadership while also injecting fresh perspective into the Board.

Potential Negatives

Transition of leadership may indicate internal changes or instability, as it follows a long tenure of the previous Chair.

The reliance on upcoming clinical readouts for a positive outlook increases pressure on the company to deliver results, which may not be guaranteed.

Forward-looking statements highlight uncertainties and risks, indicating that actual results may significantly differ from expectations.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as Chair of Corbus Pharmaceuticals' Board?

Rachelle Jacques has been appointed as Chair of Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Board of Directors, effective May 15, 2025.

What experience does Rachelle Jacques bring to her new role?

Rachelle Jacques has over 25 years of leadership experience in biopharmaceuticals and has served on the Corbus Board for more than six years.

What are the main focuses of Corbus Pharmaceuticals?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals focuses on oncology and obesity, developing innovative therapies targeting serious illnesses.

What new clinical developments are expected from Corbus Pharmaceuticals?

Corbus anticipates clinical readouts from all three drugs in its pipeline in the second half of 2025.

What are the key products in Corbus' pipeline?

Corbus' pipeline includes CRB-701, CRB-601, and CRB-913, targeting oncology and obesity therapies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CRBP Insider Trading Activity

$CRBP insiders have traded $CRBP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRBP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YUVAL COHEN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 7,134 shares for an estimated $62,464

DOMINIC SMETHURST (Chief Medical Officer) sold 6,393 shares for an estimated $43,329

SEAN F. MORAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,792 shares for an estimated $24,446

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRBP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $CRBP stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CRBP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRBP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRBP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRBP forecast page.

Full Release



NORWOOD, Mass., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP), a clinical-stage company focused on oncology and obesity, today announced the appointment of Rachelle Jacques as Chair of its Board of Directors, effective May 15. She succeeds Alan Holmer, who will remain on the Board.





“We thank Alan for his over ten years of dedicated service as founding Chair of the Corbus Board,” said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. “Rachelle is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive, and we have greatly benefitted from her innovative and strategic thinking as a Board member. We look forward to following her vision and continued leadership as we enter an exciting new chapter for Corbus, with clinical readouts from all three of the drugs in our pipeline expected in the 2



nd



half of this year”.





"It is a privilege to step into the Board Chair role at such a pivotal time for Corbus as we advance our diverse pipeline toward key milestones this year,” said Rachelle Jacques. “Our targeted oncology programs, CRB-701 and CRB-601, are designed to strike at the heart of aggressive cancers, while our obesity program has the potential to address one of the most urgent public health challenges of our time. The opportunity to drive meaningful change for patients is immense and deeply motivating."





“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Chair of the Corbus Board”, said Alan Holmer. “We are clearly on a positive and exciting trajectory. Rachelle has been a highly valued member of the Board and brings deep and broad corporate experience in both big pharma and biotech. I look forward to working closely with her to ensure a smooth transition.”





Rachelle Jacques has served on the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors for more than six years, contributing to the Audit, Compensation, and Governance and Nominating Committees. With more than 25 years of leadership experience across CEO, commercial, financial, and operational roles, she has a strong track record of success advancing and launching transformative therapies. Jacques also serves on the board of directors of uniQure N.V. (Nasdaq: QURE), a biotechnology company advancing gene therapies for patients with severe genetic diseases. She was previously CEO and a board member of Akari Therapeutics Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Before that, she served as CEO of Enzyvant Therapeutics, where she led the successful U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of RETHYMIC



®



, one of the first three therapies authorized under the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation.





Earlier in her career, Jacques held executive roles including senior vice president and global complement franchise head at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where she led global commercialization strategy across hematology, nephrology, and neurology. She also served as vice president of U.S. hematology marketing at Baxalta, vice president of business operations at Baxalta following its spinoff from Baxter International, and held multiple leadership positions at Baxter, including vice president of finance for the U.S. BioScience business. At Dow Corning she held operational management roles across the United States, Europe, and China. Jacques earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Alma College, where she also serves on the board of trustees.







About Corbus







Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on oncology and obesity and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well-understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next-generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload, CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells, and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit



corbuspharma.com



. Connect with us on



X



,



LinkedIn



and



Facebook



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, including timing for completion of trials and presentation of data, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.





These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





All product names, logos, brands and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Their use does not imply affiliation or endorsement by these companies.









INVESTOR CONTACT:











Sean Moran









Chief Financial Officer







Corbus Pharmaceuticals







smoran@corbuspharma.com









Bruce Mackle









Managing Director







LifeSci Advisors, LLC







bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.