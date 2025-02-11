Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Release of CRB-701 Clinical Study Abstract Ahead of ASCO GU Symposium

Corbus Pharmaceuticals announces CRB-701 study data presentation at ASCO GU, focusing on urothelial cancer treatment.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has announced the release of an abstract for its first-in-human dose escalation clinical study of CRB-701 (SYS6002), which targets Nectin-4 in patients with advanced solid tumors. This study involves 31 patients up to September 2024 and will present updated data on 38 patients at the upcoming 2025 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium in San Francisco, scheduled for February 13-15, 2025. The poster presentation is part of a three-part Phase 1 study aimed at assessing the safety and efficacy of multiple doses of CRB-701. The company, based in Norwood, Massachusetts, is focused on advancing oncology and obesity treatments through innovative approaches.

Potential Positives

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has announced the release of an abstract for its first-in-human clinical study of CRB-701, indicating progress in its drug development pipeline.

The upcoming poster presentation at the 2025 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium will provide updated data on the treatment's safety and efficacy, potentially increasing investor interest and market visibility.

CRB-701 targets Nectin-4, a clinically validated tumor-associated antigen, positioning the drug as a promising candidate in the treatment of urothelial cancer, which could enhance the company's reputation in oncology.

Potential Negatives

Upcoming poster presentation data is based on only a limited number of patients (38), which may raise concerns regarding the robustness of the study's findings.

The release contains substantial forward-looking statements, which highlight uncertainty and potential risks related to clinical development, possibly leading to skepticism among investors regarding the company's future performance.

FAQ

What is CRB-701 and its purpose?

CRB-701 is a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate targeting Nectin-4, used for treating advanced solid tumors associated with high Nectin-4 expression.

When will the ASCO GU presentation take place?

The ASCO GU presentation will occur on February 14, 2025, during the poster session from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM PST.

How many patients were included in the CRB-701 study data?

The upcoming poster presentation will include data from 38 patients as of December 2024, building on earlier data from 31 patients.

Where is Corbus Pharmaceuticals based?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, focusing on oncology and obesity treatments.

What are the phases of the CRB-701 clinical study?

The study has three phases: Part A (dose escalation), Part B (dose optimization), and Part C (dose expansion) to explore efficacy.

$CRBP Insider Trading Activity

$CRBP insiders have traded $CRBP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRBP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP CORMORANT has made 6 purchases buying 350,000 shares for an estimated $7,003,760 and 0 sales.

$CRBP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $CRBP stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), today announced that the abstract for its first-in-human dose escalation clinical study conducted in the United States and Europe (“Western study”) of CRB-701 (SYS6002) has been released. The corresponding up-to-date data will be presented as a poster during the





2025





American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium





(ASCO GU). The data from 31 patients referred to in the abstract dates to September 2024; the upcoming poster presentation will include data on 38 patients as of December 2024. ASCO GU will be held in San Francisco, CA February 13-15, 2025.





The abstract,





Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Study of Next-Generation Nectin-4 Targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate CRB-701 (SYS6002) in US And UK Patients with Urothelial Cancer and other Solid Tumors





(



Perez, et al)



will be presented on Friday February 14, 2025 [Poster Session B: Urothelial Carcinoma; 11:30-12:45PM PST, Level 1 West Hall, Poster BD# G3].





The three-part Phase 1 Western study (



NCT06265727



) is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of CRB-701 in patients with advanced solid tumors associated with high Nectin-4 expression. The Part A dose escalation of the study evaluated four predetermined doses (1.8 mg/kg, 2.7 mg/kg, 3.6 mg/kg and 4.5 mg/kg Q3W) and is followed by Part B (dose optimization) and Part C (dose expansion) that will determine recommended/optimized doses and seek preliminary efficacy signals.







About CRB-701







CRB-701 (SYS6002) is a next-generation antibody-drug-conjugate (ADC) targeting Nectin-4, that contains a site-specific, cleavable linker and a homogenous drug antibody ratio of 2, using MMAE as the payload. Nectin-4 is a clinically validated, tumor-associated antigen in urothelial cancer.







About Corbus







Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is an oncology and obesity company with a diversified portfolio and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well-understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload, CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells, and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit



corbuspharma.com



. Connect with us on



X



,



LinkedIn



and



Facebook



.







