News & Insights

Stocks

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Advances with FDA Fast Track Designation

December 03, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( (CRBP) ) has shared an update.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has secured FDA Fast Track designation for its innovative drug CRB-701, aimed at treating relapsed or refractory metastatic cervical cancer. This promising next-generation antibody drug conjugate specifically targets Nectin-4 and is currently undergoing a Phase 1 clinical trial to assess its safety and efficacy. Investors eagerly anticipate initial results from the study in early 2025, highlighting a potential breakthrough in oncology treatment.

Learn more about CRBP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRBP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.