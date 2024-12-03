Corbus Pharmaceuticals Advances with FDA Fast Track Designation

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( (CRBP) ) has shared an update.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has secured FDA Fast Track designation for its innovative drug CRB-701, aimed at treating relapsed or refractory metastatic cervical cancer. This promising next-generation antibody drug conjugate specifically targets Nectin-4 and is currently undergoing a Phase 1 clinical trial to assess its safety and efficacy. Investors eagerly anticipate initial results from the study in early 2025, highlighting a potential breakthrough in oncology treatment.

Learn more about CRBP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.