BioTech
CRBP

Corbus Pharma Starts Multiple Ascending Dose Phase 1 Study Of CRB-913 For Obesity Treatment

June 30, 2025 — 11:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP), announced Monday the initiation of the multiple ascending dose or MAD portion of its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist, for the treatment of obesity.

The MAD study follows the single ascending dose or SAD phase completed earlier in 2025 and involves once-daily dosing for seven days in healthy volunteers.

The trial focuses on assessing safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics or PK of increasing doses.

The company said no treatment-related neuropsychiatric events have been observed till date, even at doses higher than those projected to be clinically effective. The MAD portion is expected to complete in the third quarter 2025.

CRB-913 is a novel oral small molecule designed to target the CB1 receptor with minimal brain penetration, aiming to reduce the neuropsychiatric risks associated with earlier CB1 inverse agonists, while supporting weight loss.

Following the MAD study, Corbus plans to initiate a Phase 1b dose-range finding study in the fourth quarter 2025, with completion expected in the second half of 2026.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company focused on oncology and obesity.

Currently, CRBP is trading at $6.94, down by 5.71 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRBP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.