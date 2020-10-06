Markets
Corbus Pharma Says Phase 2b Study Of Lenabasum Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) announced Tuesday that the CF-002 Phase 2b study of lenabasum in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in rate of new pulmonary exacerbations (PEx) per subject per 28 weeks.

However, Lenabasum treatment had a favorable safety profile and was well-tolerated. The study enrolled patients in the U.S., Canada and Europe at high risk for recurrent PEx. Subjects received lenabasum or placebo added to their background treatments for CF.

The topline data will be presented at the upcoming virtual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC), taking place October 7-23, 2020.

CF-002 was a multinational, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study evaluating the efficacy and safety of lenabasum in CF, with dosing of lenabasum at 5 mg twice per day, lenabasum 20 mg twice per day or placebo twice per day for 28 weeks, with 4 weeks safety follow-up off active treatment.

Lenabasum is a novel, oral, small molecule that selectively binds as an agonist to the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) and resolves inflammation and limits fibrosis in animal and human models of disease.

