Corbus Completes Final Patient Visit In Phase 1b CRB-913 Trial For Obesity

(RTTNews) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing therapies for oncology and obesity, announced that the last patient has completed the last clinical visit in the Phase 1b CANYON-1 trial evaluating CRB-913 in patients with obesity.

The Phase 1b follows positive data from the Phase 1a SAD/MAD study evaluating CRB-913 in obese patients. The Phase 1a study demonstrated differentiated gastrointestinal tolerability for the drug, compared to existing GLP-1 class therapies.

CRB-913 is a small, oral, inverse agonist of the G-protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) cannabinoid type-1 (CB1). The candidate is designed to minimise brain penetration while promoting weight loss and shows potential for use as a monotherapy, maintenance therapy or in combination with incretin-based treatments.

CANYON-1 is a 16-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-finding Phase 1b study evaluating once-daily oral CRB-913 in approximately 240 adults with obesity who do not have diabetes.

The trial was designed to assess the drug's safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy across multiple dose levels. The Phase 1b study includes three cohorts receiving a once-daily oral dose of CRB-913 20 mg, 40 mg, and 60 mg respectively, against a placebo cohort.

The company included a dose titration regimen, where all participants began treatment with CRB-913 at 20 mg once daily and were titrated to 40 mg or 60 mg, depending on their assigned cohort. Treatment continued for 12 weeks, followed by a four-week safety follow-up period.

The announcement marks the completion of patient visits, as the company remains on track to report Phase 1b topline results in September 2026.

Yuval Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Corbus stated that the upcoming data from CANYON-1 is expected to further validate CRB-913's potential as an oral, non-incretin therapy for weight loss and weight management, while providing additional insights into its safety and efficacy relative to oral GLP-1 therapies and the CB1 inverse agonist monlunabant.

CRBP closed Tuesday at $9.40, up 5.38%. In the pre-market trade, the stock is down 4.15% at $9.01.

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